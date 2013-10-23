Reading the Defense: Burfict beasting for Bengals

That ability to get his hat to the football has made Burfict an unsung IDP star. In 23 career games, he has just two sacks and one interception. His three fumble recoveries during that stretch are nice, but that's not what has endeared him to fantasy owners. Burfict's strength has been his consistency. He's scored 9.50-plus points in six of the first seven weeks. He's posted double-digit fantasy totals in four of those games. Some of that is owed to a defensive line that has kept opposing offenses busy.