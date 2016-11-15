Reading the Defense: Brian Orakpo Titans up

Week 10 featured a number of NFL football games to which corresponding fantasy points were assigned. Some players did things. Some did more. Some did less. Now we're going to talk about some of them -- specifically the ones who play defense in a column called Reading the Defense. Pretty clever, huh? Are you still reading this? Good for you. I figured you just started scrolling down and looking at names. Still I thank you for your attention. Now on to the names.