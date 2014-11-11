Reading the defense: Best/worst IDP playoff options

Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson, DL, New York Jets: The Jets have been an easy punchline for a number of years now. But anyone who's paying attention knows that Gang Green's calling card during the Rex Ryan era has been its defense. Enter Wilkerson and Richardson who have combined for eight sacks from the defensive line and rank fifth and sixth, respectively, among fantasy scorers at their position. A Week 16 matchup against the rival Patriots isn't the most attractive, but there's a lot to like in the first two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.