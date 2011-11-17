Reading the Defense: Belichick hates your IDP league

Fourth down: The Giants' defense has been steadily improving throughout the year and could get even better with the anticipated addition of rookie CB Prince Amukamara. With the Eagles on tap, this might not be a bad week for Amukamara to get his feet wet. Philadelphia's offense has been inconsistent and could be forced to play without QB Michael Vick and WR Jeremy Maclin. The former Nebraska defensive back will likely only be used in nickel situations, but if the Giants jump out to a lead, there could be chances for interceptions.