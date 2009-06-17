Reader feedback includes predictions about Romo, T.O. and L.T.

M.F.: I get a lot of emails from readers wanting advice on how to become a fantasy football analyst, so here's how I broke into the business. While working for a company in Southport, Connecticut just to pay the bills, I started writing daily sports columns for small websites that allowed amateur writers to get some exposure. The site I used the most was called e-sports.com, but there are several option on the internet. I built up a mailing list via friends, family, word of mouth, etc., and sent out an email to everyone on the list when I posted a new column. Back then I wrote about everything from Bobby Knight's bad behavior at Indiana to the rise of Tiger Woods. Once I was confident enough in my writing skills, I started to submit writing examples and resumes. Luckily, I ended up getting two interviews with CBS SportsLine.com and eventually was hired as a fantasy writer with COMMISSIONER.com, which was the site that built the earlier versions of SportsLine's fantasy products.