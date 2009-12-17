Reaction to the death of Bengals WR Chris Henry

"I just talked to Chris, Tuesday night. Tuesday night he called me to see how I was doing based off of last Sunday's game. I told him I was good. We talked before every game and he'd tell me to go out there and handle my business. He was doing everything right, he was doing everything right. My grandma always says you never question the man upstairs on decisions he makes. Everyone makes mistakes, but I don't see how Chris was supposed to go already, especially when he was on the right path. Other than that, he's going to be missed.

-- Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocino