Reaction to John Madden's retirement from broadcasting

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
"There is one thing football fans have agreed on for decades: They all love John Madden. ... He had an incredible talent for explaining the game in an unpretentious way that made it more understandable and fun. John's respect and passion for the game always stood out. He was the ultimate football fan who also happened to be an extraordinarily talented coach and broadcaster."
Legend of the game
NBC broadcast partner Al Michaels
"John will always have a unique place in the history of pro football. No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John. There's never been anyone like him, and he's been the gold standard for analysts for almost three decades. On a personal note, I'll miss working with John on many levels. As a broadcast partner, I could always count on him -- no one ever came to work more prepared. ... As John said today, 'It was time.' That's John -- succinct, pithy and right to the point."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
"I don't know that I've ever met anyone who loves the NFL, or cares about the NFL, more than John Madden. ... His influence on the sport was felt by everyone -- the guys in the equipment room, the players, the coaches, the owners, and most importantly, the fans. He's going out on top -- as the best we have -- and the best we have ever had."
Eagles coach Andy Reid
"As a young head coach, he was very generous in letting me pick his brain about our profession, and I will always be grateful to him for that. May we all push the seven-man sled as well as he had done in his 73 years!"
Broadcaster, Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman
"John's the guy you want to sit next to during a game and, for 30 years, he essentially was. During a broadcast, you'd think he was talking directly to you. I, along with millions of other fans, will miss hearing an old friend on Sundays."
Broadcaster, Hall of Fame DE Howie Long
"Trust me, I had many a late night waiting for one of my three boys to get home at 1 a.m. because the newest Madden game was being released at midnight. But the thing that I think of when I hear the name 'John Madden' is great coach, Hall of Fame coach. To me, that's truly what defines who John is. He is a teacher and a coach and always will be. NFL Sundays just won't be the same."
FOX Sports chairman David Hill
"I am still in shock about John's announcement. He may well be 73, but he has the drive, enthusiasm and mental agility of a 24-year-old. John is, and has always been, a powerful force of nature. A heady mix of wisdom, football lore and boyish glee, an insatiable curiosity and the God-given ability to utilize his teacher training skills from so long ago to impart what we see, but don't see, on the football field."
FOX Sports president Ed Goren
"John is an original. He's been the face of the NFL for three decades and by far and away the No. 1 sports analyst on television. Amazingly, he's been so dominant that he's never been challenged. John's impact on the way television covers the NFL is a legacy that will last well into the future."
ESPN and ABC Sports president George Bodenheimer
"We will all miss his signature calls, his passion for the game and seeing him in the television booth each week of the NFL season, but his impact on the league and its fans will continue to be felt."