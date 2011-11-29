Reaction to a day of big changes for the Jaguars

Tuesday was a day of major change for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with owner Wayne Weaver announcing, first, the firing of coach Jack Del Rio after eight-plus years, and later the sale of the franchise to Illinois businessman Shahid Khan.
Here's some reaction on the situation in Jacksonville:
Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver on the day of change in Jacksonville
"It's bitter sweet in many ways, but it's positive all around."
"I told Jack I appreciated the nine years that he served this organization, and his contributions to the organization and the community. But I said we deserve better; the community deserves better. We've been very average over the last few years."
New owner Shahid Khan's statement
"I am honored to have recently signed an agreement with Wayne Weaver and his partners to purchase the Jacksonville Jaguars. I have known Wayne for some time and have long admired his spirit, which nearly 20 years ago -- against all odds -- helped make the Jaguars and the National Football League a reality for Jacksonville and North Florida. Wayne's legacy will be lasting, and I will always be grateful for Wayne's trust and confidence in my commitment to the Jaguars, the NFL and the people of the Jacksonville community."
"This is going to be a team that's going be in Jacksonville many years into the future. It's going to see my grandson grow up as a Jaguars fan and other small kids. You know that's my dream, to see this team be successful in Jacksonville. And I found an owner that has that commitment -- has that passion."
Jacksonville mayor Alvin Brown on the team's possible move to Los Angeles (via The Florida Times-Union)
"L.A. vs. Jacksonville? C'mon, this is a great city."
"He didn't lose the locker room. A lot of guys when we first found out this morning, a lot of guys were upset. He's a players coach. Everything he asked we did to the best of our ability. There was no lack of effort out there when we were playing. Obviously (there was) a lot of lack of execution, but there was no a lack of effort. That just shows that he still had the guys, and we were playing for him. We just feel like we let him down."
"Absolutely, I was very surprised. ... Couldn't believe it happened. I figured at some point, if the season wasn't turned around, that it would happen. Probably after the season, but I never thought it would've happened during the season."