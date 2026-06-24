RCX Sports Foundation, NFL announce 2026 International Flag Football Scholarship recipients

The RCX Sports Foundation, with the support of the National Football League (NFL), today announced Laura Hernández Sánchez of Spain and Ella Sowden of Canada as recipients of the 2026 Women's Flag Football International Scholarship.

The scholarship program, launched in 2024, provides financial assistance and mentorship to elite international athletes pursuing collegiate flag football opportunities in the United States. Each year, the program supports international athletes as they continue their academic and athletic careers at U.S. colleges and universities. Scholarship recipients are selected based on athletic achievement, leadership, character, community impact, and commitment to growing the game of flag football.

Hernández Sánchez, a defensive back and wide receiver, just completed her freshman season at Kansas Wesleyan University and will transfer to the University of Texas at Arlington for her sophomore season. She was named a team captain as a freshman and competed for Spain's national team at the IFAF European Championship, where the team earned a bronze medal.

Sowden has committed to Lindsey Wilson University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career at the collegiate level. A standout member of Football Saskatchewan's U18 Provincial Team, Sowden has also participated in Senior Women's National Flag Football Team identification camps in Canada. In addition to participating in international competitions through the Institute of Saskatchewan Football and Toon Squad programs, she mentors younger athletes through her coaching work with "Tykes on Spikes."

"Laura and Ella embody the promise of flag football's global future — athletes whose passion, resilience, and leadership are already shaping the next generation of the game," said Brian Flinn, NFL Senior Vice President, Global Flag Football. "Through the RCX Sports Foundation's Women's Flag Football International Scholarship Program, we're proud to help turn their aspirations into opportunity as they pursue their education, compete at the collegiate level, and help drive the growth of flag football around the world."

The RCX Sports Foundation works closely with schools, state associations, and governing bodies to build the infrastructure, access, and resources needed to support women's flag football at scale.

"Laura and Ella represent the incredible level of talent emerging across the global flag football landscape," said Ericka Newsome, Executive Director of the RCX Sports Foundation. "While the talent is undeniable, access to collegiate opportunities, especially for women, has not always kept pace. At the RCX Sports Foundation, we are committed to expanding access to women's flag football and strengthening the pipeline from youth participation to collegiate competition and beyond. This scholarship is a direct investment in that future, creating pathways for elite international athletes to continue competing, pursue their education, and help elevate the game globally."

The scholarship program comes at a pivotal moment for flag football's growth at the collegiate and international levels. Women's flag football was officially voted into the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program in January 2026, representing a major step toward achieving championship status. Last month, the NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact recommended Divisions I, II, and III sponsor legislation to establish a National Collegiate Flag Football Championship, with all three divisions scheduled to vote at the NCAA Convention in early 2027.

Through initiatives like the International Scholarship Program, the RCX Sports Foundation and the NFL are continuing to expand access and create clearer pathways for athletes pursuing collegiate flag football opportunities.