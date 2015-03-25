RBs win, Drew Brees loses in Big Board shakeup

Published: Mar 25, 2015 at 04:15 AM
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

The free agent frenzy has dwindled to a much more casual affair, which means it's time to go update the Big Board! While this won't be the last shuffle before we hit the NFL Draft at the end of April, this is likely to be the biggest shakeup we'll see until then.

The biggest takeaway is that running backs are back, baby! Or maybe it's just wishful thinking. Either way, some of the biggest movers in this iteration of the Big Board include LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson and Justin Forsett (who made the biggest leap by going up 20 spots).

But for every riser, there have to be some fallers. There are plenty of players with question marks whose rankings suffer this time around -- including perennial fantasy stalwart Drew Brees. Enough chatter. Take a look at the list ... and tell me how wrong I am in the comments.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

