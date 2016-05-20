RBs still lead the way in Fabiano's mock draft

It seems like the Denver Broncos just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy yesterday, but now here we are in the middle of May ... and talking about fantasy football mock drafts. That's right, we held the first of countless post-NFL Draft mocks this week at NFL Digital Media. Based on our 15-man rosters (with the exception of a kicker or defensive requirement) and standard scoring system, this mock gives you a first look at what your drafts could look like this summer.