RBs still lead the way in Fabiano's mock draft

Time flies, doesn't it?
It seems like the Denver Broncos just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy yesterday, but now here we are in the middle of May ... and talking about fantasy football mock drafts. That's right, we held the first of countless post-NFL Draft mocks this week at NFL Digital Media. Based on our 15-man rosters (with the exception of a kicker or defensive requirement) and standard scoring system, this mock gives you a first look at what your drafts could look like this summer.
I had the No. 6 overall selection in the draft. Here's how this roster turned out.
Round 1, Pick 6: Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings - Peterson, 31, is a running back with a lot of carries who could be on the verge of a statistical letdown, right? Well, the last time I doubted No. 28, he rushed for almost 2,100 yards. Peterson will remain the centerpiece of the Minnesota offense, and I'm confident I'll get another season with 1,300-plus rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Round 2, Pick 15: A.J. Green, WR, Bengals - I would have taken Sammy Watkins here, but I dropped him down a few spots after word came out that he's had a surgical procedure on his foot. As a result, I drafted Green instead. He's recorded 1,200-plus yards and double-digit scores in three of his last four seasons, and the loss of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu could mean even more opportunities.
Round 3, Pick 26: Mark Ingram, RB, Saints - While it's true that Ingram isn't the most durable runner in the league, I couldn't pass on a legitimate No. 1 fantasy running back in Round 3. Still a young runner at the age of 26, the Alabama product could turn into an absolute steal at this point in the draft. I expect Ingram to be picked in the second round in a lot of 2016 fantasy drafts.
Round 4, Pick 35: Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos - I admit it ... Thomas is going to be a member of my list of fantasy busts for 2016. However, that's more for those owners who draft him as a No. 1 and expect 1,400-plus yards and double-digit scores. Even with Mark Sanchez or Paxton Lynch under center, I can see Thomas putting up No. 2 wideout totals. This is right where he should be picked.
Round 5, Pick 46: Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals - Hill is coming off a disappointing 2015 campaign, but he still scored 11 touchdowns and will remain an important part of Cincinnati's backfield moving forward. There's little risk and a lot of upside with taking the LSU product as a No. 3 fantasy runner or flex starter, so I like this pick a lot. Hill could become quite a nice draft bargain.
Round 6, Pick 55: Golden Tate, WR, Lions - Tate has put up 90 or more receptions in each of his last two seasons, and that was with Calvin Johnson playing alongside of him. Now that Megatron is retired, I can see the former Golden Domer hitting and surpassing the 100-catch mark as Detroit's new No. 1 wide receiver. Tate could become a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout in PPR leagues as well.
Round 7, Pick 66: Andrew Luck, QB, Colts - This picked shocked a lot of people because I don't like to take a quarterback too soon. However, I couldn't pass on Luck because of his potential to be a high-end No. 1 fantasy quarterback once again. Indianapolis still has a ton of weapons on offense, so I'm expecting Luck to re-emerge into one of the elite fantasy players at his position in 2016.
Round 8, Pick 75: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos - This was a simple case of taking the best player still available on my draft board. While I drafted Sanders' teammate Thomas a few rounds earlier, I still think it's quite the steal to land Sanders as a No. 4 fantasy receiver. He's a talented and athletic wideout who has posted 1,100-plus yards in each of the last two seasons and scored a combined 15 touchdowns in that span.
Round 9, Pick 86: Ladarius Green, TE, Steelers - I wanted to take the best tight end still on the board, and that tight end turned out to be Green. A potential breakout candidate, the athletic big man should post career bests across the board as a prominent option in Pittsburgh's high-octane offensive attack. I can see him posting 60 catches, 800 yards and seven to nine touchdowns in 2016.
Round 10, Pick 95: Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens - It's all about adding depth at this point in the draft, and Forsett was on the top of my board. While I do have concerns about the addition of rookie Kenneth Dixon, Forsett isn't going to give up the top spot on the depth chart without a fight. This isn't an eye-opening selection, but I don't mind Forsett being the fourth runner on this roster.
Round 11, Pick 106: Theo Riddick, RB, Lions - Riddick is going to have much more value in PPR leagues due to his prowess as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but I still see him as a low-risk, high-reward selection at this point in the draft. Ameer Abdullah appears to be the lone runner ahead of him on the Detroit depth chart, and Riddick outscored him in standard formats last season.
Round 12, Pick 115: Steve Smith, Sr., WR, Ravens - I'm not expecting a big statistical season from Smith, who's entering his age-37 campaign and coming off a serious Achilles' ailment. But I don't mind taking a chance on a motivated veteran when he's the fifth wide receiver on this roster. Before getting hurt, Smith was on pace to finish with more than 1,500 receiving yards last season.
Round 13, Pick 126: Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars - Thomas has been prone to injuries at the NFL level, but he's also proven to be a solid No. 1 fantasy tight end when he's out on the gridiron. That's due in large part to his skills in the red zone that have resulted in Thomas scoring a combined 29 touchdowns in his last 39 games. He'll also be insurance in case Green fails to meet expectations.
Round 14, Pick 135: Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys - Is this a little bit of a homer pick for this die-hard Dallas fan? Sure, but why not take a good fantasy quarterback like Romo at this late stage of the draft? I know he's had major issues with his collarbone, but that concern in the fantasy world could turn Romo into one heck of a draft bargain. I consider him an attractive No. 2 fantasy option.
Round 15, Pick 146: Vincent Jackson, WR, Buccaneers - With no attractive young wideouts left on the board, I decided to take Jackson as the sixth wideout for this fantasy roster. I'm not a huge fan of drafting a kicker (not named Stephen Gostkowski) or a defense if I'm not required, and Jackson was right near the top of my list of available players. He's worth a roll of the dice right here.
