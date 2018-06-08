RBs rule, QBs fall in fantasy dynasty rookie draft

Notes: This round went as expected, at least as far as the players who were picked. Barkley is going to be the top selection in 99.9 percent of dynasty drafts, and it was no surprise to see five running backs selected with the first five picks (and seven of the first nine). Barkley, Guice, Penny, Freeman and Jones all have a shot to be featured backs as soon as this season, and Michel and Johnson will no doubt have that same shot sooner rather than later. I was surprised to see Moore and Ridley picked ahead of Jones, but I'm also a running backs truther. Moore, the first wideout picked, has the most long-term value at the position. Sutton and Kirk are also in great spots to become their team's top wideout in the near future. Overall, we saw eight runners and four wide receivers selected and not a single quarterback. That's where fantasy football drafts and reality drafts differ.