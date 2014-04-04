RBs on the decline, values might not be

However, the realities of real football don't always match up with the realities of fantasy football. Troy Aikman, quite famously, wasn't a fantasy Hall of Famer. But the Cowboys quarterback has a bust in Canton ... deservedly so. There isn't a team in the league that wouldn't love to have Anquan Boldin on its roster. Fantasy owners, on the other hand, can take him or leave him. Conversely, Andy Dalton was the fifth-best quarterback in fantasy football in 2013. I'm pretty certain most football fans can come up with five QBs they'd rather have leading their teams on the field.