RBs Helu, Jones, Bush and Mathews finishing the season strong

Marshawn Lynch. Big sigh. Deep breath. I didn't think he'd have even 75 yards against the Bears and he didn't -- though he did have two TDs to give himself another great fantasy day. However, this week he's playing the 49ers, and some trends you just don't ignore. ZERO rushing TDs allowed on the season is one of them. San Francisco allows 70 yards per game on the ground. As a team, they're still under 1,000 yards allowed through 15 weeks. Do I need to say more? I know Lynch is in beast mode but it's like he's going up against a super beast, three times the size of Lynch's beast. If you have a player on your bench you can trust for more than five points, you sit the hottest back in fantasy. It sounds crazy, but it's the 49ers' defense. It's like starting a top-flight WR against Darrelle Revis. You just don't do it…