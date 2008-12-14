RBs Benson, Morris will be hot names on fantasy waiver wire

John Carlson, TE, Seattle (31 percent): I've written about Carlson for weeks, but he's still somehow a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues. The rookie out of Notre Dame had five catches for 76 yards against the Rams and has a combined 19 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. Those are the numbers of an elite fantasy tight end. If he's a free agent, pick him up as soon as possible.