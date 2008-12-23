RBs Benson, Choice will be hot names on the fantasy waiver wire

Here's a quick look at 10 players to target off the waiver wire as we head into the final week of the regular season. (Note -- Percentage of availability in NFL.com leagues listed in parenthesis)
Tatum Bell, RB, Denver (66 percent): The Broncos put two more running backs on injured reserve, as P.J. Pope and Selvin Young were both lost for the season. That makes seven running backs the team has lost. It also makes Bell the favorite to start in the finale in San Diego. You'd have to be desperate or in a larger fantasy league to use him, but Bell should see his share of the carries in Week 17.
Season Statistics
Carries: 189
Yards: 636
Touchdowns: 1
Cedric Benson, RB, Cincinnati (39 percent): Holy huge performance, Benson! The veteran tore up the Browns for 171 yards on 38 carries in a 14-0 victory Sunday. Benson has now totaled 332 yards from scrimmage in his last two games. That's an impressive number for Brian Westbrook, no less someone like Benson. With a matchup against the Chiefs next on the schedule, Benson will no doubt be active in a lot of fantasy leagues in Week 17.
Tashard Choice, RB, Dallas (52 percent): Choice is the elixir to bad matchups. Despite facing ferocious run defenses from the Steelers, Giants and Ravens, the rookie out of Georgia Tech still had 16 receptions, 424 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his last three games. With Marion Barber still ailing, Choice should remain the top option in the Cowboys' backfield. He's a viable No. 2 fantasy runner.
Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore (47 percent): Flacco showed quite a bit of moxie Saturday night, leading the Ravens to an enormous win on national television in front of a hostile Dallas crowd. Of course, the crowd was far more hostile towards the Cowboys after what was a forgettable performance. Nonetheless, Flacco has added fantasy value this week against a Jaguars team that's out of playoff contention.
Fred Jackson, RB, Buffalo (76 percent): Jackson, who was listed in this space last week, put up a heroic performance against the Broncos in the absence of an injured Marshawn Lynch. He recorded 113 scrimmage yards and found the end zone once in the 30-23 win. If Lynch is questionable for Week 17, Jackson could see even more work against the Patriots. At worst, he should be added as a potential handcuff.
LaMont Jordan, RB, New England (94 percent): The Patriots' backfield has become a full-blown committee that includes Sammy Morris and Kevin Faulk, but Jordan is still seeing enough carries to make an impact. In fact, he has rushed for a combined 175 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. The P-Men will have a lot to play for next week at Buffalo, so Jordan will have sudden value in fantasy land.
Manage your fantasy team on your mobile phone -- set your lineup, browse the waiver wire, add/drop players and get live fantasy scoring. All the info NFL fans need is a few clicks away. Learn more ...
Maurice Morris, RB, Seattle (67 percent): Morris rushed for an impressive 116 yards on 29 carries against the floundering Jets, who entered Week 16 ranked sixth against the run. Next week, Morris will head to Arizona to face a Cardinals team that has been awful against the run over their last three contests. What's more, the Cardinals have nothing to play for with their playoff seeding already locked up.
Dennis Northcutt, WR, Jacksonville (98 percent): With Matt Jones (suspension) and Jerry Porter (injury) out for the season, Northcutt has exploded in the Jaguars' pass attack. He hauled in eight passes for 101 yards and one touchdown Thursday night against the Colts and has 13 catches, 228 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. Northcutt does have a tough task against the Ravens to close the season, but he has added value nonetheless.
Josh Reed, WR, Buffalo (97 percent): With most fantasy football leagues over this week, waiver wires are thinner than Kate Moss right now. But if you're in need of a third wide receiver in a PPR league, Reed warrants consideration. He has hauled in at least five passes in four of his last five games. Reed is seeing more passes now that rookie James Hardy is done for the season.
Visanthe Shiancoe, TE, Minnesota (44 percent): Shiancoe had seen an overall rise in fantasy value this season, but no one expected him to produce seven catches, 136 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Falcons. With reliable tight ends few and far between, Shiancoe has established himself as a viable starter across the board. He's worth a roster spot in all leagues that continue into the final week of December.
Have a burning question for Michael Fabiano on anything fantasy football related? Send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com, and the best questions will be answered throughout the season right here on NFL.com!