RBs Benson, Choice will be hot names on the fantasy waiver wire

Tatum Bell, RB, Denver (66 percent): The Broncos put two more running backs on injured reserve, as P.J. Pope and Selvin Young were both lost for the season. That makes seven running backs the team has lost. It also makes Bell the favorite to start in the finale in San Diego. You'd have to be desperate or in a larger fantasy league to use him, but Bell should see his share of the carries in Week 17.