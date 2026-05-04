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RB Zach Switzer credits grandfather, Barry Switzer, for Cowboys tryout

Published: May 04, 2026 at 07:11 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round picks, Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, received the bulk of the attention during the club's rookie minicamp over the weekend, but there was another familiar last name among the group: Switzer.

Zach Switzer, grandson of Cowboys Super Bowl-winning coach Barry Switzer, was invited to try out for the club during rookie camp. Switzer, a running back at Presbyterian, told reporters that his grandfather reached out to the Cowboys' scouting department and asked them to take a look at Zach.

"He did not have to do that," Switzer said, via the team's official website. "But I'm super grateful, super honored, and super blessed to have the opportunity to do something like this and achieve one of my dreams."

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The rookie minicamps are generally used for first-year players, particularly those drafted, to learn the playbook and rep the new schemes. The non-padded nature of the workouts makes it difficult for a tryout player to stand out on the field.

"I'm super grateful, super honored, and super blessed to have the opportunity to be able to do something like this and achieve one of my dreams," Switzer said. "And until [making a team], I'm just going to keep telling them I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Switzer began his career at Memphis before transferring to Presbyterian, an FCS school, where he was voted the Pioneer League's best kick returner and finished with more than 1,100 scrimmage yards. The grandson of a former NFL coach understands it's a long shot to go from a tryout player to making the squad, but he's going to use any chance he can to carve out a career.

"You have to go 100 percent on every single rep you get," Switzer said. "Take advantage of every opportunity to get on the field -- whether that's special teams, running back drills, or walkthroughs -- knowing every play. It's really just about putting your best foot forward and understanding what you can do."

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