RB Zach Switzer credits grandfather, Barry Switzer, for Cowboys tryout

The rookie minicamps are generally used for first-year players, particularly those drafted, to learn the playbook and rep the new schemes. The non-padded nature of the workouts makes it difficult for a tryout player to stand out on the field.

"I'm super grateful, super honored, and super blessed to have the opportunity to be able to do something like this and achieve one of my dreams," Switzer said. "And until [making a team], I'm just going to keep telling them I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Switzer began his career at Memphis before transferring to Presbyterian, an FCS school, where he was voted the Pioneer League's best kick returner and finished with more than 1,100 scrimmage yards. The grandson of a former NFL coach understands it's a long shot to go from a tryout player to making the squad, but he's going to use any chance he can to carve out a career.