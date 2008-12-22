RB Williams shines in New York; WR Johnson ruins fantasy dreams

Williams rushed for 108 yards and scored four touchdowns in a loss to the Giants. It was his second four-touchdown performance in the Panthers' last four games. With over 1,300 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns on his 2008 resume, Williams has come out of nowhere to become the top-scoring running back in standard fantasy leagues. What makes this accomplishment even more of a shock is that Williams wasn't even the first running back on his own team taken in most fantasy drafts -- it was rookie Jonathan Stewart.