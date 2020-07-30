Around the NFL

RB Matt Jones garnering interest from NFL teams after XFL stint

Kevin Patra

Running back Matt Jones, who last played in the XFL, is staying ready for an NFL comeback.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning that the ex-Washington and Indianapolis running back has had some communication with teams and could find his way on a roster as COVID-19 cases or opt-outs pile up.

Drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Florida by Washington, Jones enjoyed a solid rookie campaign pairing with Alfred Morris. The bruising runner who owned speed to the edge compiled 490 yards on 144 carries with three TDs, adding 19 catches for 304 yards and another touchdown. In 2016, with Morris gone, Jones looked to take on a lead role, starting seven games and averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 99 totes for 460 yards and 3 rushing scores. A Week 7 knee injury, however, threw the season off-kilter, and he was surpassed on the depth chart by Robert Kelley.

Jones was cut by Washington ahead of the 2017 season and landed in Indy, where he spent part of the season on the practice squad. He carried just five times for 14 yards with the Colts.

The RB signed in Philadelphia in 2018 but didn't make the final roster and was out of the league.

Jones had a semi-renaissance in the XFL this spring. As a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks, the 27-year-old earned 314 rushing yards on 80 totes with a score and added a 25-yard TD reception. He was named to the mid-season All-XFL team before the league shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones' play in the XFL could get him a tryout at some point as injuries, COVID cases and opt-outs pile up. At the very least, he's put himself back on the NFL radar.

