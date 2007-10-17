RB Jones back in starting lineup for Lions

Published: Oct 17, 2007 at 11:34 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Lions running back Kevin Jones will get his first start of the season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones missed the first two games of the season recovering from a foot injury, but has had at least 10 carries in each of the past two games.

"He's ready to go," Lions coach Rod Marinelli said Wednesday after practice. "He's going to start."

Tatum Bell has started each game for the Lions this season, rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries while adding 14 receptions for 63 yards. Bell said reports his agent was asking the Lions to trade him were overblown, but the running back acknowledged being unhappy with his role and the timing of it.

"It's frustrating, being a contract year. You want to put a show on," Bell said Monday. "But I'm here now. I'm staying. I'm excited about helping the team."

Detroit (3-2) hosts Tampa Bay (4-2) after a bye week that aided Jones' comeback.

"The break was good for my foot, and my body in general," Jones said. "I feel healthier this week."

