RB Johnson should rebound vs. Lions; L.J. a nice fantasy option

M.F.: I've promoted the stick-with-your-studs concept for what seems like forever, so it's hard for me to bench Witten. But in this case, I think it's time to put him on the fantasy sidelines. Since Week 7, Witten has scored a combined eight fantasy points on NFL.com. That's fewer points than tight ends with no value like Michael Gaines, Reggie Kelly and Jeff King. Because he's nursing a broken rib, it seems like the Cowboys are using Witten as more of a decoy so defenses still have to account for him in the passing game. While that's a positive for the Cowboys pass attack, it's bad news for fantasy leaguers. I wouldn't drop Witten altogether, but I would add someone like Dustin Keller or Kevin Boss (or in this case, Scheffler against the Jets) this week and start him until Witten begins to produce the sort of numbers we've seen from him in the past.