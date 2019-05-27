Around the NFL

RB James Conner leading by example for Steelers

Published: May 27, 2019 at 10:06 AM

Often lost in the histrionics that seemingly defined a tumultuous 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers season, James Conner emerged as an inspirational story and a standout running back.

Now that Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are gone, controversy has waned at least somewhat and roles will need to be filled.

No longer a fill-in for Bell, Conner is the front runner of a running back corps that includes Jaylen Samuels and rookie Benny Snell Jr.

A survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma who is now cancer free, Conner has quickly become a leader, but he contends he's just leading by example.

"It's something that just happens," said Conner, via the team website, of becoming a leader when you're a returning starter. "I just go about my business, and when I can help someone I will. If that is a leader role, it is."

Thus, voluntary or not, Conner has been at the Steelers' organized team activities. No matter how one views the importance of OTAs, just showing up is likely a breath of fresh air for the Steelers faithful which endured a season in which Bell missed all 16 games and Brown missed the final contest of the season before a bumpy offseason that culminated with him being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

"The first rule of getting better is showing up," Conner said. "With all of us being here, running the plays we are going to be in season, it's going to help us in the long run.

"I want to knock the rust off, do some conditioning, and be around the new guys. A little bit of everything."

Conner was injured for parts of 2018 with a leg contusion and ankle issue, yet still earned a Pro Bowl nod. In only his second season, he showcased his versatility with 973 yards rushing and 497 yards receiving with 13 total touchdowns (12 rushing) in 13 games. So, in many ways, he's already shown a little bit of everything.

Now he's simply showing up and bestowing upon his backfield mates an example of how it's done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE