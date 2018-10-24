RB Index, Week 8: Trade him! Four landing spots for Bills' McCoy

The Bills' best offensive weapon since his arrival in 2015, McCoy was a big reason the team ended its playoff drought in 2017, when he put up over 1,500 scrimmage yards. A year later, Shady is on pace for just 919 yards from scrimmage, but it's not his fault. The Bills' offense looks sooo much different than it did a year ago, after the offseason departures of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and THREE offensive linemen -- including left tackle Cordy Glenn (now with Cincinnati) and Pro Bowlers Richie Incognito and Eric Wood (both retired). Buffalo is in rebuild mode, and it doesn't help that rookie quarterback Josh Allen is out for several weeks with an elbow injury.