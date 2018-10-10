RB Index, Week 6: Cowboys among teams built for 'tough' yard

Sean McVay and Jason Garrett's contrasting coaching decisions in those situations propelled their teams in opposite directions with their respective games on the line. With the Rams holding a 33-31 lead over the Seattle Seahawks and 1:39 left in the game, McVay, influenced by his players, chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Los Angeles' 42-yard line. Jared Goff easily picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak to secure the team's fifth win of the season. In Houston on Sunday night, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-1 on the Texans' 42-yard line on the first drive of overtime. Instead of opting to keep his offense on the field and go for the conversion, Garrett sent out the punting unit and watched the Texans drive down the field on the ensuing drive before kicking a game-winning field goal.