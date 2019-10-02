RB Index, Week 5: Christian McCaffrey tops list at quarter mark

The Rams' struggles stem from the fact that Gurley can't get going. And while he scored two rushing touchdowns against the Bucs on Sunday, Gurley logged just 16 yards on five carries. With Tampa jumping out to a big lead, Sean McVay started using his star running back in the pass game. He had seven catches for 54 receiving yards in that game, after averaging 1.3 receptions and 2.7 receiving yards per game in Weeks 1-3. The Rams need to get Gurley going out of the backfield early on in games going forward because this offense goes as Gurley does. When he's involved and playing well, the offense is nearly unstoppable. When Gurley is limited and out of a rhythm, the offense struggles.