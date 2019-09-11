RB Index, Week 2: 15 touches for Saquon Barkley is inexcusable

Well, it sure seemed like crickets, considering the production we became accustomed to from Barkley in a rookie campaign that saw him rack up an NFL-best 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Barkley, the most sought-after player in most fantasy leagues due to his ability to dominate as a runner and receiver, touched the ball just 12 times after the opening drive. He finished the game with 11 carries for 120 yards (a whopping 10.9 yards per carry) and four catches for 19 yards. Now, he did commit the first fumble of his NFL career on the Giants' first play from scrimmage, but New York recovered the football and Barkley immediately followed the blunder with that massive run. So I'd be shocked if this was why his touches were limited in the 35-17 defeat to a division rival.