RB Index, Week 10: Why Christian McCaffrey is MVP front-runner

McCaffrey is having one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history and leads the league in touches per game (25.9), rushing yards per game (110.1), scrimmage yards per game (155.5), rushing TDs (10) and scrimmage TDs (13) heading into Week 10. Right now, McCaffrey is on pace for 2,488 scrimmage yards, which would be the second-most in a season in NFL history, behind Chris Johnson's 2,509 in 2009. He's also in line for 26 scrimmage TDs. Notably, three of the four previous players to score as many scrimmage TDs in a season won MVP, including LaDainian Tomlinson (31 in 2006), Shaun Alexander (28 in 2005) and Marshall Faulk (26 in 2000). (Priest Holmes missed out on the MVP award when he had 26 scrimmage TDs in 2003.)