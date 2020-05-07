RB Devontae Booker agrees to terms with Raiders

Around the NFL

Devontae Booker is getting another shot to carry the football in the AFC West.

The former Broncos running back has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The news was first reported by ABC 10 in Sacramento.

Booker's best NFL season was his first (2016), in which he rushed 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns. He's yet to take the next step in what was once a promising career, though, appearing in all but three games over the next three seasons and failing to break 500 combined rushing yards in that span.

With 105 career receptions and 872 receiving yards, Booker could continue to develop his pass-catching game with the Raiders. He'll have to compete with third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr., who racked up 1,816 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in his final college season at Kentucky, and returning veteran Jalen Richard for a spot behind 2019 rookie standout Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas' backfield.

Here is other transaction news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday:

» The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they signed second-round draft pick J.K. Dobbins to his rookie contract. Dobbins, a running back out of Ohio State, is coming off a junior season in which he rushed for 2,003 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. He was the 55th overall pick.

Baltimore also agreed to terms with seventh-round pick Geno Stone on his rookie deal. The former Iowa safety was drafted 219th overall.

»Two weeks after selecting 2020's "Mr. Irrelevant," the New York Giants have announced the signing of Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, making him one of the first draftees to sign their rookie contract.

» The Buffalo Bills have announced the signing of three draft picks: wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (sixth round; Oregon State), kicker Tyler Bass (sixth round; Georgia Southern) and cornerback Dane Jackson (seventh round; Pittsburgh).

» The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday that they have signed receiver Austin Carr to a one-year deal. Carr will return to the Saints for his fourth season. He's started five games over the last two years.

» The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday that they've signed fifth-round pick Jason Trowbridge, a defensive end out of North Carolina, where he was a three-year starter.

» The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed second-round draft pick Josh Uche (linebacker; Michigan), fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser (kicker; Marshall) and sixth-round draft picks Justin Herron (offensive lineman; Wake Forest) and Cassh Maluia (linebacker; Wyoming).

