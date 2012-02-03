RB Bradshaw misses Giants final Super Bowl workout

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 10:28 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Running back Ahmad Bradshaw missed the New York Giants' Super Bowl practice Friday because of a sore right foot.

Coach Tom Coughlin listed Bradshaw as probable for Sunday's game, and said he expects him to play.

Bradshaw has a broken bone in his right foot and it was sore after two days of practice at the University of Indianapolis' practice bubble. He has dealt with the injury for months and usually only practices once a week for games.

"But he's OK," Coughlin said after the 70-minute afternoon practice. "He'll be ready.'

Besides Bradshaw, five others were listed probable with defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee) and rookie special-teamer/safety Tyler Sash (foot) limited in practice. Receiver Hakeem Nicks (shoulder), CB Corey Webster (hamstring) and LB Jacquian Williams (foot) practiced fully.

All but Bradshaw and Sash appeared to be running and working without limitations.

Running backs Brandon Jacobs and D.J. Ware took the repetitions against the Giants' scout team, simulating the Patriots, during the padless drills.

Sash, a sixth-round draft pick from Iowa, had his foot stepped on midway through practice and left the field to have it wrapped.

Coughlin was told Lucas Oil Stadium would have an on-field temperature of 68 to 70 degrees Sunday, so he had the temperature in the bubble be set at 70 each day.

"We were able to get a good sweat going, working in conditions like they'll have Sunday," Coughlin said. "Of course, we didn't have 60,000 people watching." To that end, for the third straight day, the Giants had crowd noise piped into the facility.

Giants players and family members, who arrived Thursday, will be on their own Friday with a midnight curfew. The curfew on Saturday will be at 11 p.m.

The Giants will have a walkthrough Saturday morning, and players will be off during the afternoon. As is the usual custom for a road game, Coughlin will have 75 minutes of night meetings and then evening chapel service and a team snack before curfew.

The Giants' full management team watched Friday's workout. Chief executive John Mara was joined by chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch and treasurer Jonathan Tisch, and multiple family members of the ownership group were on hand.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Greg Gadson, a 2008 Iraq War double-amputee and consistent presence around the team since he gave them an inspirational speech in 2008, was on the sideline. Several players, including defensive end Justin Tuck, spent time speaking with Gadson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos placing WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable, has 'chance' to play vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
news

Week 17 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW