RB Bradshaw misses Giants final Super Bowl workout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Running back Ahmad Bradshaw missed the New York Giants' Super Bowl practice Friday because of a sore right foot.
Bradshaw has a broken bone in his right foot and it was sore after two days of practice at the University of Indianapolis' practice bubble. He has dealt with the injury for months and usually only practices once a week for games.
"But he's OK," Coughlin said after the 70-minute afternoon practice. "He'll be ready.'
Besides Bradshaw, five others were listed probable with defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee) and rookie special-teamer/safety Tyler Sash (foot) limited in practice. Receiver Hakeem Nicks (shoulder), CB Corey Webster (hamstring) and LB Jacquian Williams (foot) practiced fully.
All but Bradshaw and Sash appeared to be running and working without limitations.
Sash, a sixth-round draft pick from Iowa, had his foot stepped on midway through practice and left the field to have it wrapped.
Coughlin was told Lucas Oil Stadium would have an on-field temperature of 68 to 70 degrees Sunday, so he had the temperature in the bubble be set at 70 each day.
"We were able to get a good sweat going, working in conditions like they'll have Sunday," Coughlin said. "Of course, we didn't have 60,000 people watching." To that end, for the third straight day, the Giants had crowd noise piped into the facility.
Giants players and family members, who arrived Thursday, will be on their own Friday with a midnight curfew. The curfew on Saturday will be at 11 p.m.
The Giants will have a walkthrough Saturday morning, and players will be off during the afternoon. As is the usual custom for a road game, Coughlin will have 75 minutes of night meetings and then evening chapel service and a team snack before curfew.
The Giants' full management team watched Friday's workout. Chief executive John Mara was joined by chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch and treasurer Jonathan Tisch, and multiple family members of the ownership group were on hand.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Greg Gadson, a 2008 Iraq War double-amputee and consistent presence around the team since he gave them an inspirational speech in 2008, was on the sideline. Several players, including defensive end Justin Tuck, spent time speaking with Gadson.