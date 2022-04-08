Around the NFL

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Published: Apr 07, 2022 at 08:37 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

Wright had been hospitalized for several days after a seizure, according to the Hall of Fame.

"Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field. All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission.

"We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity. The Hall of Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield's services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched."

Wright, a Griffin, Georgia, native, was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2006 and inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2004.

Those accomplishments came after Wright played all 13 of his NFL seasons in Dallas for a grand total of 182 games before his retirement in 1980. He earned the first of six straight Pro Bowl nods and three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors in 1971. Wright was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s.

Wright was the backbone of the Cowboys' offensive line during the franchise's rise to glory in the 1970s under legendary Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry. Wright appeared in five Super Bowls and won two (VI, XII) amid the franchise's decade-long run of excellence which led to the famous moniker "America's Team."

Nicknamed "Big Cat" for his size and athleticism, Wright was a heralded right tackle during an era when the position was typically paired with the opposing team's ace pass rusher. He was the main protector for the extent of Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach's Hall of Fame career. Wright also anchored a line that produced the Cowboys' first five 1,00-yard rushers in the franchise's history.

Wright was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round after graduating from Fort Valley State University in 1967 and was found by HOF scout Gil Brandt. A multi-sport athlete in college who had been drafted by the NBA's Cincinnati Royals, Wright was initially brought in as a tight end before Landry tabbed Wright to play for injured right tackle Ralph Neely during the 1969 season. His first start at right tackle famously came against HOF defensive end Deacon Jones, and Wright's performance went so well he was the team's starter the following season.

"Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original "Big Cat" helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family."

Related Content

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, also visited the Saints earlier this week.

news

Stefon Diggs on contract extension in Buffalo: 'It's starting to feel a lot like home. You don't want to leave it.'

Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo for the long haul. The Bills officially announced Diggs' four-year extension Thursday, which keeps the star receiver under contract in Buffalo through 2027. Diggs said of the deal on Thursday, "Bills Mafia ... I'm not leaving."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB

news

Former head coach Bruce Arians believes OC Byron Leftwich needs more praise for Buccaneers' success

In Bruce Arians' eyes, it's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who's a star on the rise and the offensive mind in need of more credit within the Buccaneers organization.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 6

The Browns announced the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic on Wednesday. Pocic's skill set should fit well in Cleveland, where the Browns have built an offense around a wide-zone scheme with an agile offensive line.

news

Keanu Neal signing with Buccaneers, will return to playing safety

Keanu Neal is back to playing safety and he's back in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Facing Tyreek Hill in practice 'will get each other better'

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking forward to facing an improved, speedy Miami offense in practice after signing his five-year contract extension, saying, "We'll get each other better."

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW