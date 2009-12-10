Raye of hope? Singletary sticking by 49ers' offensive coordinator

Notes: Niners LT Joe Staley was scheduled to participate in individual drills as he continues to work his way back from the sprained right knee he hurt during a Nov. 1 loss at Indianapolis. "If everything goes well out there, I'll be on track to play Monday," Staley said. ... Second-year DT Kentwan Balmer, a former first-round draft pick, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and won't play again this season. He was hurt during a Nov. 29 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers also signed DT Baraka Atkins. ... Niners FB Moran Norris was named to the inaugural USA Football/NFLPA "All-Fundamentals" team for his sound fundamentals and community service work, which he does in his hometown of Houston. "Some drills look stupid, but they help me on the field," Norris said. "It's a good award." Norris received a pewter-dipped helmet and will have a $1,500 equipment grant to donate to a school. He plans to give it to his former high school in Houston.