Ray Rice's release opens door for Justin Forsett

That doesn't mean Bernard Pierce is completely out of the mix. The third-year back was productive throughout the preseason and was expected to challenge Rice for the starting job in 2014. If he is truly demoted to the No. 2 running back spot, it might not spell the end of his fantasy value for this season, but it will certainly put a dent in what fantasy owners should expect from him. In the meantime, Forsett should be the preferred running back target off the waiver wire.