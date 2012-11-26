Ray Rice's improbable play lifts Baltimore Ravens to unlikely win

Hilton provided the necessary spark to make sure the Colts remaining in the thick of the AFC playoff race, scoring on a 75-yard punt return and then catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck as Indianapolis defeated the Buffalo Bills, 20-13. With those scores, Hilton became the first player in franchise history to do so in the same game. Hilton's touchdown came after a scare for the receiver, who took a vicious hit on a punt return and was temporarily removed from the game after lying motionless on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. Hilton's return to action helped a sluggish Colts team regain its edge and improve to 7-4 on the season.