Ray Rice, Matt Forte deals critical for future running backs

Published: Jul 16, 2012 at 09:19 PM

Ray Rice scored in a big way on Monday by netting a five-year, $35 million deal from the Baltimore Ravens. But he wasn't the only running back to cash in, as Matt Forte agreed to a four-year contract with the Chicago Bears that will average around $8 million per year. Steve Wyche explains in a column later Tuesday how the two players hold the future of the position in their hands.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is in trouble once again after a Monday arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Elsewhere, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in the Oakland area on Saturday morning on suspicion of DUI.

Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles are both known as electric backs capable of breaking long runs. But did the New Orleans Saints upgrade their offense when they ditched Bush for Sproles last season? Bucky Brooks weighs in on the two backs and decides who is better.

The zone blitz can come in many forms. Greg Cosell takes a look at the evolution of the scheme that has become a staple of the NFL.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter goes in-depth with a look at the best running backs of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Chicago and Baltimore both have reason to celebrate after locking up their franchise running backs. But which is the superior city? Adam Ranks gives his ruling in his gridiron breakdown.

NFL.com's Elliot Harrison reveals No. 4 on his list of the best games of 2011.

Five Super Sunday showdowns are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs July 21 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds, who turns 39 on Tuesday.

