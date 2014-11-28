Ray Rice appeal reaches resolution, but NFL will still feel fallout

The judge does not specifically question Goodell's honesty in maintaining that Rice's version of events was ambiguous enough that when the commissioner saw the video from the elevator it changed his thinking; though, she said Goodell's testimony was diminished by its vagueness in his recollections. But Jones is also adamant that Rice did not lie in his summer meeting with Goodell when Rice said he hit his fiancée. That there are disparities in notes taken by both sides -- the league's are not very detailed, Jones said -- during that offseason meeting is not surprising. The parsing of the words will go on and the he said-he said would almost be beside the point, except that it will lead plenty of people to wonder if league officials heard only what they wanted to hear in determining their initial punishment of Rice until the public told them they were wrong.