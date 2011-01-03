Ray of hope: Ravens put postseason aspirations in run game

In addition to the talented rushers, it is the presence of one of the league's top offensive lines that has led to the philosophical change. Michael Oher, Ben Grubbs, Matt Birk, Marshal Yanda and Chris Chester are big, physical blockers adept at moving defenders off the ball, so the decision to lean on the running game allows them to be more aggressive at the point of attack. They come off the ball in unison, and their ability create a solid push at the line of scrimmage often allows Rice and McGahee to get to the second level untouched. Given the Chiefs' inability to deal with a physical Oakland Raiders offensive line, the Ravens will certainly pound the ball between the tackles early and often in their wild-card matchup.