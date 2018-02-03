Ray Lewis, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss lead HOF class

Randy Moss never quite passed Jerry Rice as the greatest receiver of all time, but for many he was the most dominant ever at his very best. A league-changing talent from his first game with the Vikings, Moss was a vertical threat problem that virtually no defense could solve. He led the league in touchdowns with 17 as a rookie and wound up averaging 1,395 yards and 13 scores in his first six seasons. As a member of the Patriots, he and Tom Brady reset what was possible for a passing offense to achieve, with Moss scoring 23 times in 2007. Moss was on the first-team All-2000s squad as named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, doing it with a magnetic style on and off that field that was impossible to ignore. Few players in NFL history were more fun to watch, which helps to explain Moss' enduring popularity with younger generations to this day. I can't wait until his speech.