Ray Lewis, Ravens LB, could lead USA's wrestling team

Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens:Lewis would be the captain of the NFL wrestling team. Lewis captured two high school state wrestling titles in Florida, and his skills are still on display every Sunday when he gets his hands on opposing running backs. He consistently drives his hips, wrapping up the runner and quickly getting him to the ground. I'm not quite sure his pregame dance would have the same effect were he to perform it in a singlet rather than pads, but it would be very entertaining.