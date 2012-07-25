Analysis

Ray Lewis, Ravens LB, could lead USA's wrestling team

Published: Jul 25, 2012 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

In the spirit of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, we're projecting which NFL players would be best suited to participate in 10 popular events.

The NFL is full of players with impressive wrestling backgrounds. When I was working as a scout, it was always a big plus to discover the prospect I was evaluating had a strong wrestling résumé. Those prospects tend to be very physically and mentally tough. There were dozens of candidates for this category, but I settled on these three players:

Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens:Lewis would be the captain of the NFL wrestling team. Lewis captured two high school state wrestling titles in Florida, and his skills are still on display every Sunday when he gets his hands on opposing running backs. He consistently drives his hips, wrapping up the runner and quickly getting him to the ground. I'm not quite sure his pregame dance would have the same effect were he to perform it in a singlet rather than pads, but it would be very entertaining.

Roddy White, WR, Atlanta Falcons: White was an excellent high school wrestler, claiming two state championships in South Carolina before moving on to play football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. The strength that he uses to defeat press coverage on the field can largely be attributed to his impressive wrestling background.

Riley Reiff, OT, Detroit Lions:The Lions' first-round pick in 2012 was once a dominant high school wrestler, collecting three state titles in South Dakota. While studying him last spring, I noticed that he has incredibly strong hands and a keen understanding of leverage, attributes that were likely honed on the wrestling mat.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk

Since March, a whopping 11 wideouts have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year. Who'll provide the most bang for the buck? Bucky Brooks offers his rankings. Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk.

news

With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor won the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards last season, but Indianapolis missed the playoffs. With Matt Ryan now quarterbacking the offense, Jeffri Chadiha writes that the Colts hope less is more for their star running back.

news

2022 Heisman Trophy watch list: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud headline top 10 candidates for award

With college football fall camps getting underway across the country, Eric Edholm provides his top 10 candidates for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Who are the top threats to Alabama QB Bryce Young's quest to repeat?

news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Does Christian McCaffrey crack the top 10 after battling injuries over the last two seasons? And who holds the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

Which NFL players are poised to cash in after the 2022 season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 prospective free agents for 2023, and the class is headlined by a pair of quarterbacks with a 20-year(!) age difference: Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2023 modern-era predictions

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to enshrine its newest members, Adam Rank predicts which modern-era players will make the Class of 2023. Are Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis locks to be elected in their first year of eligibility?

news

Panthers' Jaycee Horn among cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Is Jaycee Horn ready for a premier role in the Panthers' secondary? DeAngelo Hall, who spent 14 years in the NFL as a defensive back, spotlights three cornerbacks who are poised for Year 2 breakouts in 2022.

news

Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to officially enshrine the Class of 2022 this weekend, Adam Schein seeks to answer an intriguing question: Which current players are LOCKS to eventually hit Canton? Nine active stars fit the bill.

news

Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Which wide receivers from the 2021 NFL Draft class will break through in 2022? Marc Sessler identifies five pass-catchers poised to reach new heights in Year 2, including budding stars from the Giants and Jets.

news

2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Which presumptive starters could find themselves moving down the depth chart by the end of the month? Eric Edholm identifies 14 players who could be skating on thin ice in training camp.

news

The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career

Ahead of Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Kurt Warner reflects on his former coach's greatest attribute and how it impacted the Super Bowl-winning QB's life and own HOF career.

news

Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

Is Joe Burrow about to take his game to an even higher level after a magical Super Bowl run? Will Derrick Henry reclaim the rushing crown following an injury-abbreviated season? Can anyone cover Justin Jefferson? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2022 league leaders in the major individual statistics.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW