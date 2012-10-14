Ray Lewis, Lardarius Webb seriously hurt, Ravens fear

The Baltimore Ravens' defense has looked mortal all season, despite the team's 5-1 record. Things are only going to get tougher from here.
In the wake of another close win, the Ravens fear that linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a torn triceps and cornerback Lardarius Webb has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, sources close to the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network's Jeff Darlington.
The Ravens are awaiting MRIs on Monday, scheduled for both players, to find out if their fears are confirmed.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged after Sunday's narrow 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys that Webb likely would be out for the season with a torn ACL. Multiple reports then confirmed Monday that Webb indeed suffered the injury.
Lewis sat out the final few drives of the game with what the team later confirmed to be a triceps injury. Any injury that can keep Lewis off the field in the closing moments is a concern.
The Ravens' defense gave up 200 rushing yards for the second consecutive week, the first time in franchise history that has happened. They miss linebacker Jarret Johnson badly. They miss Terrell Suggs even more. Webb is their best cornerback, and Lewis is the beating heart of the team.
Baltimore is 5-1, but the record doesn't tell the full story.