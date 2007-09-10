Ray Lewis hurts upper arm on second play against Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis hurt his upper right arm on his first tackle Monday night, forcing him off the field while the Cincinnati Bengals scored their first touchdown.
The 32-year-old linebacker leveled receiver T.J. Houshmandazeh after he caught a 12-yard pass on the Bengals' second play of the game. Lewis got up holding his arm in pain.
He finished the series, then came to the sideline and got a stretch wrap applied to his upper arm. Lewis played the next series, but shied away from contact with the arm.
Lewis later jogged to the locker room to get the arm examined while Carson Palmer threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Chad Johnson. Lewis had joked with Johnson that he wouldn't get into the end zone against the Ravens.
Lewis returned after getting his upper right arm tightly wrapped. During his next series, Lewis pulled down Rudi Johnson with his opposite arm, clearly favoring the injured one.
The Bengals also suffered a setback when kicker Shayne Graham aggravated his bruised hip while trying to make a tackle on his short, 53-yard field goal attempt. Punter Kyle Larson had to attempt the extra point after Johnson's touchdown, and the kick was blocked.
Graham returned and kicked a 23-yard field goal that made it 9-0 later in the first quarter.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press