Ray Lewis ending storied Baltimore Ravens career in Super Bowl

But Lewis' story looms larger than the rest. He has eclipsed Joe Flacco's remarkable rise -- who throws a better deep ball? -- and historic ability to win on the road in the postseason. And, while we're at it, how many quarterbacks have been more clutch in a contract year? On the field after beating the Patriots and outplaying Brady, Flacco deflected personal acclaim. "I don't care (what it says about me)," he said. "It says we have a pretty good football team."