Ray Lewis' dance 'disrespectful,' Reggie Wayne says

Published: Jan 07, 2013 at 11:36 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts ultimately might best be remembered as "The Ray Lewis Retirement Extravaganza."

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts from Wild Card Weekend on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

There was the emotional pregame "squirrel dance." That bear hug with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Numerous tributes on the in-stadium screens. A postgame victory lap.

But when Lewis brought back the "squirrel" after lining up in the backfield on the Ravens' final play Sunday, Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne had seen enough.

"I saw it as disrespectful," Wayne said Monday on WNDE-AM in Indianapolis. "They'd already had a tribute every quarter."

We could see how the spectacle surrounding Lewis would become tiresome for a Colts team that traveled to Baltimore solely to keep its season alive. Instead, they became a supporting act to a day about Ray.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Seahawks' postseason return fueled by talented first-year class

The Seahawks returned to the postseason thanks to significant contributions from their first-year players. How did the rest of the division's newbies perform in Year 1? Eric Edholm grades each rookie class in the NFC West.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE