Ray Lewis: C.J. Mosley is NFL's best middle linebacker

Statistics will show Mosley belongs in that group, falling just one tackle shy of tying Wagner for seventh most in the league (133) and a half-sack short of Wagner's 1.5 (though sacks aren't as indicative of a middle linebacker's success). Mosley is doing more than his job for a Ravens defense that was stellar early last season and is talented enough to be one of the league's best in 2018, with Mosley at the forefront. If player opinion is desired, he landed at No. 98 in the most recent edition of the Top 100.