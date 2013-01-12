Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens advance to AFC title game

Don't let all the subplots distract you from the reality that Baltimore outplayed Denver in Denver. The Broncos managed to lose despite getting two record-breaking return touchdowns. Manning was patient, but Joe Flacco hit all the big plays. For all the grief that Flacco takes, he never is afraid to make the big throw. And he made plenty on Saturday. Denver's defense, so dominant for most of the regular season, failed to get consistent pressure on Flacco.