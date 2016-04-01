Rawls says he'll be running 'soon' after ankle fracture

Around the NFL

One of the most mind-twisting truths about the 2015 season that will be lost in the annals of history and in the minds of football is rookie Thomas Rawls outplaying Marshawn Lynch.

Despite participating in just 13 games, the rookie running back averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 147 totes -- good for highest of any player with at least 100 carries. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in four of his seven starts and became the first player in NFL history to earn 250-plus yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. Rawls earned an average of 3.1 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, behind only Le'Veon Bell and Dion Lewis (tied with Doug Martin).

The rookie compiled 15 runs of 15-plus yards, fifth-most in the NFL -- and was the only player in the top 10 to have fewer than 200 carries. Lynch had just four runs of 15-plus yards last season.

When Rawls suffered his season-ending fractured ankle in Week 14, the rookie had compiled 44 yards rushing in that game. He left after the first drive of the game.

With Lynch ghost riding a camel off into retirement, the Seahawks have placed the backfield in the hands of the pinball running back.

The broken ankle didn't require surgery, but the Rawls still hasn't been able to run, more than three months after the injury. The 22-year-old tailback said he's close.

"I'll be running soon," he said Thursday, via the team's official Twitter account.

The injury appears about as bad as it could get without needing surgery. The Seahawks won't rush Rawls back this offseason. Coach Pete Carroll said last month "hopefully" the running back will be ready for training camp.

Rawls is in line to garner a heavy workload. First he needs to get healthy. That starts with running. Soon.

