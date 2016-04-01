Rawls says he'll be running 'soon' after ankle fracture

Despite participating in just 13 games, the rookie running back averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 147 totes -- good for highest of any player with at least 100 carries. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in four of his seven starts and became the first player in NFL history to earn 250-plus yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. Rawls earned an average of 3.1 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, behind only Le'Veon Bell and Dion Lewis (tied with Doug Martin).