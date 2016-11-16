Rawls, Michael change shakes up Week 11 fantasy bids

M.G.: Didn't you read what I just wrote? Just kidding. But seriously, I wanted to answer this question so I could continue to preach the gospel of Rishard Matthews. When Matthews signed with the Titans, the assumption is that he would be the top wide receiver target in the offense. Then we got distracted by Tajae Sharpe. Our bad. But as Marcus Mariota has turned things up a notch, many of the Titans pass-catchers have followed suit with Matthews among the team leaders. In the past four weeks, Matthews is playing 81 percent of the snaps and picking up 20 percent of the targets. Oh ... and he's scored six touchdowns in the past six games. I'm not sure what other endorsement I can give. And don't worry about Vontae Davis, who doesn't normally "travel" and is just as likely to line up against Sharpe as Matthews.