 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rawlings ends relationship with Vick

Published: Jul 31, 2007 at 10:40 AM

ATLANTA -- Michael Vick lost another sponsor - Rawlings.

The sports goods company said Tuesday it was ending its relationship with the Atlanta Flacons quarterback because of dogfighting conspiracy charges.

"Rawlings recognizes that Mr. Vick has not been convicted of the charges stemming from his recent indictment," the St. Louis company said. "However, we have determined that ending our relationship with Mr. Vick at this time is necessary."

Rawlings used Vick's image in promotional displays in stores, and its decision is the latest commercial setback for the NFL star.

Last week, Nike suspended a lucrative contract with Vick, and Reebok stopped sales of his No. 7 jersey. Upper Deck removed all Vick autographed memorabilia from its online store and said it was removing Vick trading cards from NFL sets to be released in October.

"Rawlings is disappointed about the charges brought against Mr. Vick for his alleged participation in a dogfighting operation," the company said. "Dogfighting is illegal and entirely unacceptable to Rawlings."

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns RB Nyheim Hines says he's 'learned my lessons' following jet ski accident, recovery on track

New Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines missed the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in a jet ski accident. Hines, nearing a return, recently said he's learned his lessons from that incident.
news

NFL's best revenge games in 2024 season: Saquon Barkley vs. Giants, Super Bowl LVIII rematch & more

Which NFL tilts offer the sweetest opportunities for revenge in the 2024 season? Adam Rank spotlights 12 enticing matchups, including Saquon Barkley playing his former team (twice!), a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII and more.
news

Doug Pederson on Jaguars' running game: 'We have to get Tank (Bigsby) going, bottom line'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says the team has to get running back Tank Bigsby more involved heading into his second season.