Rawlings ends relationship with Vick

The sports goods company said Tuesday it was ending its relationship with the Atlanta Flacons quarterback because of dogfighting conspiracy charges.
"Rawlings recognizes that Mr. Vick has not been convicted of the charges stemming from his recent indictment," the St. Louis company said. "However, we have determined that ending our relationship with Mr. Vick at this time is necessary."
Rawlings used Vick's image in promotional displays in stores, and its decision is the latest commercial setback for the NFL star.
Last week, Nike suspended a lucrative contract with Vick, and Reebok stopped sales of his No. 7 jersey. Upper Deck removed all Vick autographed memorabilia from its online store and said it was removing Vick trading cards from NFL sets to be released in October.
"Rawlings is disappointed about the charges brought against Mr. Vick for his alleged participation in a dogfighting operation," the company said. "Dogfighting is illegal and entirely unacceptable to Rawlings."
