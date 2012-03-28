Raw skills, upside legitimize Ryan Tannehill's top-10 value

After watching the tape and spotting some flaws, I understand why NFL types rated him in the second round back at the end of last season, but I don't fully agree with this judgment. When you grade a player as a scout, the first thing you do is look at the tape and mentally place him in a round. Next, you look at players at the position selected in that round in past drafts to see if your prospect would fit with that group historically. When you look at second-round quarterbacks taken from 2006 to 2011, you see names like Andy Dalton, Kevin Kolb, John Beck, Drew Stanton, Pat White, Kellen Clemens, Brian Brohm, Chad Henne and Tarvaris Jackson. Not a whole lot of sustained success in that group, but Dalton's certainly off to a fine start. Personally, I like Tannehill at this point in his career better than those players at that point in their careers.