Ravens WR Mike Wallace: 'I need a good quarterback'

So does Wallace, who appeared to take a shot at Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday after signing a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Ravens.
"When this process started, I knew that I wasn't going back to Minnesota," Wallace said, per The Baltimore Sun. "I was like, 'I need a good quarterback. I need a quarterback who I know is proven and can get things done. (Ravens passer Joe) Flacco, he's always been that guy. I've always loved his deep ball. Always."
Said Wallace: "This is going to be fun. It's going to be a great opportunity."
Wallace regressed last season, catching just 39 passes for 473 yards in Minnesota's run-heavy offense. While his numbers were better in Miami, Wallace was an occasional distraction with the Dolphins and far from a game-changing target. He infamously finished his run in South Beach with a Week 17 sideline altercation in 2014.
Set to turn 30 in August, Wallace hasn't crossed the 1,000-yard barrier since 2011. Listening to him talk, though, he plans to correct that with Flacco next season.
"I've been taking a lot of heat," Wallace responded when asked if last year's issues were a fluke. "We'll see about that. I promise, I'll get the last laugh."