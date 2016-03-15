Around the NFL

Ravens WR Mike Wallace: 'I need a good quarterback'

Published: Mar 15, 2016 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Ravens believe Mike Wallace can do more for Baltimore than he did for Minnesota.

So does Wallace, who appeared to take a shot at Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday after signing a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Ravens.

"When this process started, I knew that I wasn't going back to Minnesota," Wallace said, per The Baltimore Sun. "I was like, 'I need a good quarterback. I need a quarterback who I know is proven and can get things done. (Ravens passer Joe) Flacco, he's always been that guy. I've always loved his deep ball. Always."

As a former star wideout for the Steelers, Wallace acknowledged that he's tracked Flacco from afar for years, saying: "When I was in Pittsburgh, watching (former Ravens receiver) Torrey (Smith) catching them, I was like, 'Man, this guy gets like eight in a row.'"

Said Wallace: "This is going to be fun. It's going to be a great opportunity."

Wallace regressed last season, catching just 39 passes for 473 yards in Minnesota's run-heavy offense. While his numbers were better in Miami, Wallace was an occasional distraction with the Dolphins and far from a game-changing target. He infamously finished his run in South Beach with a Week 17 sideline altercation in 2014.

Set to turn 30 in August, Wallace hasn't crossed the 1,000-yard barrier since 2011. Listening to him talk, though, he plans to correct that with Flacco next season.

"I've been taking a lot of heat," Wallace responded when asked if last year's issues were a fluke. "We'll see about that. I promise, I'll get the last laugh."

