Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

The Baltimore receiver will be trading in No. 15 for No. 5 this upcoming season, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown will become the first Ravens player to wear No. 5 since Joe Flacco﻿, who brought Baltimore its last Super Bowl title in 2013. Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player, spent his first 11 years with the Ravens before getting traded to Denver after the 2018 season. The veteran quarterback signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason as a free agent.