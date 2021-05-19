Around the NFL

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Published: May 19, 2021 at 04:57 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Marquise Brown will be making the switch to a familiar number in Ravens lore.

The Baltimore receiver will be trading in No. 15 for No. 5 this upcoming season, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown will become the first Ravens player to wear No. 5 since Joe Flacco﻿, who brought Baltimore its last Super Bowl title in 2013. Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player, spent his first 11 years with the Ravens before getting traded to Denver after the 2018 season. The veteran quarterback signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason as a free agent.

Brown, who wore No. 5 while in college at Oklahoma, is taking advantage of a rule change this offseason that allows wideouts to wear single-digit numbers.

Drafted No. 25 overall by the Ravens in 2019, Brown led Ravens receivers with 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. The soon-to-be 24-year-old has garnered 104 receptions for 1,353 yards and 15 TDs in his short career.

Entering his third year with the Ravens, Brown will be one of Lamar Jackson's premier targets at receiver in 2021. Aside from being an on-field reminder of Baltimore's successful past, Brown now aims to become another No. 5 that hoists a Lombardi Trophy.

